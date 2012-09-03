Monday 29 September 2025

Mitsubishi Tanabe to take full control of Bipha JV

Pharmaceutical
3 September 2012

Japanese drug major Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508) has agreed to acquire the 49% holding (20,580 shares) held by fellow Japan based Nipro Corp in the blood product joint venture Bipha Corp, with effect on September 5, following which Nipro, which will record a 4 billion yen ($51 million) extraordinary profit from selling the shares, will cease to have any interest in the JV.

Bipha was established in November 1996 by Mitsubishi Tanabe, and in February 2001 Nipro acquired a 49% stake in the business with the aim of facilitating rapid progress and new application development in the field of recombinant human serum albumin preparations, which Bipha was developing. At that point the JV was established. Nipro has subsequently reconsidered these operations and requested the dissolution of the JV and the sales of its shares.

According to Mitsubishi Tanabe, the decision will contribute to the rapid re-start of production and sales of Medway Injection 25%, the recombinant human serum albumin preparations made by Bipha and help Japan achieve national self-sufficiency in albumin products.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze