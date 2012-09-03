Mitsubishi Tanabe to take full control of Bipha JV

Japanese drug major Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508) has agreed to acquire the 49% holding (20,580 shares) held by fellow Japan based Nipro Corp in the blood product joint venture Bipha Corp, with effect on September 5, following which Nipro, which will record a 4 billion yen ($51 million) extraordinary profit from selling the shares, will cease to have any interest in the JV.
Bipha was established in November 1996 by Mitsubishi Tanabe, and in February 2001 Nipro acquired a 49% stake in the business with the aim of facilitating rapid progress and new application development in the field of recombinant human serum albumin preparations, which Bipha was developing. At that point the JV was established. Nipro has subsequently reconsidered these operations and requested the dissolution of the JV and the sales of its shares.
According to Mitsubishi Tanabe, the decision will contribute to the rapid re-start of production and sales of Medway Injection 25%, the recombinant human serum albumin preparations made by Bipha and help Japan achieve national self-sufficiency in albumin products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze