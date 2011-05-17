Monday 29 September 2025

Mitsui to acquire Mercian pharma and chemicals unit

Pharmaceutical
17 May 2011

Japan’s Mitsui & Co said recently that it  has decided to acquire a 100% stake in MBS Co Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercian Corp (itself a unit of Kirin Holding). This will be achieved by demerger (absorption-type split) of Mercian's pharmaceutical and chemical businesses, and Mitsui and Mercian entered into a share transfer agreement in relation to this acquisition. No further financial terms were disclosed.

Given that the medical and health care business area as one of Mitsui's core business activities, Mitsui has already developed a variety of businesses in both pharmaceuticals (including supporting pharmaceutical manufacturing, distribution and sales) and health care services business (including supporting operation and management of hospitals and clinics, and healthcare-related information services). Specifically, Mitsui has over 40 years' business experience in pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization (CMO) business, and has built up relationships with pharmaceutical companies both within Japan and overseas through the supply of raw materials.

Business with sales of $66 million

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze