Mixed findings from IQWiG on added benefit for Eliquis

The German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) examined in a dossier assessment whether Eliquis (apixaban), from US pharma majors Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and its partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), approved in Europe since July 2014 for acute treatment of adults with deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism, offers patients an added benefit over the appropriate comparator therapies.

According to the findings, considerable added benefit of apixaban is proven for the initial treatment of patients with a body mass index (BMI) of over 28kg/m². In contrast, an added benefit versus the appropriate comparator therapy is neither proven for initial treatment of patients with lower BMI, nor for long-term prevention – irrespective of the BMI. The drug can be used for low-dose long-term treatment to prevent recurrent thrombosis or pulmonary embolism.

Third dossier assessment because of new therapeutic indication