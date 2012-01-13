Mixed NICE recommendations for CML and diabetes drugs

In a batch of final guidances released this morning by the UK’s drug watchdog the Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), the agency has recommended Swiss drug major Novartis’ Tasigna (nilotinib) for the treatment of the chronic and accelerated phases of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) that is resistant or intolerant to standard-dose imatinib.

However, on a negative note, US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Sprycel (dasatinib) is not recommended for CML that is resistant or intolerant to standard-dose imatinib, and high-dose imatinib (Glivec, also from Novartis) is not recommended for CML that is resistant to standard-dose imatinib.

Commenting on the guidance, Carole Longson, Health Technology Evaluation Centre Director at the NICE, said: “We are very pleased to be able to recommend nilotinib as a treatment option for the chronic and accelerated phases in people who are resistant or intolerant to standard dose imatinib. CML is a chronic condition, meaning the drugs will be used for a long period of time and at over £30,000 [$46,200) per patient per year, nilotinib is expensive. However the manufacturer has agreed to provide it to the NHS [National Health Service] at a discounted price. This reduction in cost enabled the independent Committee to approve nilotinib for use.” The manufacturer has requested that the size of the discount remains confidential, the agency said.