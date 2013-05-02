Monday 29 September 2025

Mixed results for Almirall and Forest's LAMA/LABA combo for COPD

2 May 2013

Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) and US partner Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) have announced positive top-line results from the Phase III AUGMENT COPD study (n=1,692) showing that fixed dose combination of aclidinium bromide (LAMA) and formoterol fumarate (LABA) 400/12mcg achieved statistically significant improvements in change from baseline for the co-primary endpoints of FEV1 versus formoterol 12mcg at week 24 (p<0.05).

The 400/6mcg combination - for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), delivered in the Pressair  inhaler (Genuair outside the USA) - demonstrated statistically significant improvements in FEV1 at one hour post-dose versus aclidinium 400mcg (p<0.0001). Regulatory filings in the USA (FDA) and Europe (EMA) are planned in fourth-quarter 2013.

However, for the change from baseline in morning pre-dose trough FEV1, the 400/6mcg combination did not reach significance versus formoterol 12mcg at week 24 (p>0.05). These findings were consistent with the previously completed Phase III ACLIFORM/COPD study (n=1,729). In both these studies, the 400/12mcg dose successfully met the required regulatory “Combination Rule” for testing two or more drugs combined in a single dosage form.

