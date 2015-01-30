Modest growth expected for Asia-Pacific ovarian cancer drug market

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) therapeutics market for ovarian cancer (OC) will undergo a modest rise in value, from $294.3 million in 2013 to $417.6 million by 2020, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

According to business intelligence provider GBI Research’s latest report, Japan held the largest share of the regional OC therapeutics space in 2013, with 62%, followed by China with 16.5%. The other markets making up the APAC region are Australia and India.

The modest growth in APAC’s overall market will be driven primarily by an increase in the region’s prevalent population, especially in India and China, which will rise from 160,099 in 2013 to 187,103 by 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3%.