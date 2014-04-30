Saturday 8 November 2025

Modest growth expected for pancreatic cancer therapy market

Pharmaceutical
30 April 2014

Fueled by the increasing global prevalence of pancreatic cancer (PC), coupled with the approval of at least three new drugs, the PC therapeutics market value will climb from a value of $855.8 million in 2012 to around $1.21 billion by 2019, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

According to a new report from business intelligence provider GBI Research, Threshold Pharmaceutical’s (Nasdaq: THLD) TH-302 and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: MACK) MM-398 will be approved during the forecast period. This will be due to these drugs demonstrating significant improvements in progression-free survival, and trends towards improved overall survival in clinical trials.

Katie Noon, an analyst for GBI Research, says: “The recently approved Abraxane, and the pipeline drug TH-302, have both shown increased efficacy as a first-line treatment in combination with gemcitabine. With its improved efficacy and costs expected to be comparable with those of Tarceva, TH-302 is forecast to compete favorably both with Tarceva and with drugs prescribed off-label for the treatment of PC, notably Xeloda and Eloxatin.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze