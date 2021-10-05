Modest growth in global antibacterial drugs market, report predicts

The global antibacterial drugs market is projected to grow at a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% between 2021 and 2031, according to a Fact MR report.

In the short term, the market will expand at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2020 to 2025 to reach $50 billion, while by 2031 it will be worth $62 billion, the report predicts.

Historically, the market experienced sluggish growth, registering a 1% value CAGR from 2016 to 2020. At the end of this period, it was valued at around $46 billion.