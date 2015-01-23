More EMA/CHMP recommendations

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approval of a number of new drugs at its January meeting.
These included US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) Dutrebis (lamivudine/raltegravir), which was recommended by the Committee as a new treatment option for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV-1).
Also, the CHMP backed approval of Sivextro (tedizolid phosphate), an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, from Cubist, a company that Merck has acquired, effective January 22.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze