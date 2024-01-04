More GLP-1s on the way as Sciwind weighs in with new obesity option

Not long after the first home-grown GLP-1 agonist was approved in China, the country’s thriving biotech sector looks set to progress another novel candidate in this class with strong potential.

Metabolic specialist Sciwind Biosciences, based in Hangzhou and with a footprint in San Francisco, USA, has published positive top-line results from a Phase III trial of ecnoglutide, a long-acting injection in development for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Since the approval of Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) Wegovy (semaglutide) and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Zepbound (tirzepatide) for obesity, there has been huge levels of interest in what appears to be a very significant global treatment opportunity.