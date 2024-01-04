More GLP-1s on the way as Sciwind weighs in with new obesity option

Not long after the first home-grown GLP-1 agonist was approved in China, the country’s thriving biotech sector looks set to progress another novel candidate in this class with strong potential.
Metabolic specialist Sciwind Biosciences, based in Hangzhou and with a footprint in San Francisco, USA, has published positive top-line results from a Phase III trial of ecnoglutide, a long-acting injection in development for type 2 diabetes and obesity.
Since the approval of Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) Wegovy (semaglutide) and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Zepbound (tirzepatide) for obesity, there has been huge levels of interest in what appears to be a very significant global treatment opportunity.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze