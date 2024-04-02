More work needed on new data governance law, says EFPIA

With new legislation on data protection in the offing, The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has called on negotiators to take more time to make sure the law is drafted optimally.

There is the suggestion that electoral timelines in the region could interfere with the process of reaching an agreement that delivers on commonly-held objectives.

The EFPIA said there are still provisions in the European Health Data Space (EHDS) regulation where “minimal or no consensus exists among co-legislators.”