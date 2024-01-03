Moving on from opioids, Mundipharma gains Rezzayo nod

Privately-held British drugmaker Mundipharma has secured European approval for Rezzayo (rezafungin), for the treatment of invasive candidiasis in adults.

The decision is based on results from the Phase III ReSTORE trial, which demonstrated statistical non-inferiority compared to the current standard of care, caspofungin.

Invasive candidiasis is a severe, life-threatening infection affecting seriously ill people, especially those with a weakened immune system.