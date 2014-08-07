Multiple sclerosis treatments funding proposal in New Zealand

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC is seeking feedback on a funding proposal involving five treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS), including two new treatments that are not currently funded – natalizumab and fingolimod.
In summary, this proposal would result, from November 1, in:
natalizumab (Tysabri), supplied by USA-headquartered Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB), and fingolimod (Gilenya), supplied by Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOV: N), being funded in the community and in District Health Board (DHB) hospitals subject to restrictions; and
changes to the restrictions for funded access, in the community and in DHB hospitals, for interferon beta-1-alpha (Avonex, also from Biogen Idec), interferon beta-1-beta (Betaferon, from Bayer) and glatiramer acetate (Copaxone, from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries).
