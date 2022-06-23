Mycovia releases positive new clinical findings evaluating Vivjoa

Emerging US biopharma firm Mycovia Pharmaceuticals has shared top-line results from evaluating Vivjoa (oteseconazole) capsules in patients suffering from recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC).

Also known as chronic yeast infection, RVVC is a distinct condition from vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as three or more symptomatic episodes of yeast infection in 12 months.

The VIOLET extension study followed the successful completion of Mycovia’s two global, pivotal Phase III VIOLET studies to assess the long-term protective profile of Vivjoa given its pharmacokinetic profile and extended half-life beyond the original 48-week study duration. US participants in the VIOLET studies treated with a 12-week course of Vivjoa who did not experience a VVC episode during the 48-week study were offered the opportunity to participate in an extension study, during which they were monitored for an additional 48 weeks (96 weeks total).