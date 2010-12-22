Wednesday 1 October 2025

Mylan subsidiary Dey Pharma settles $280 million with US DoJ, but Merck KGaA to pay

Pharmaceutical
22 December 2010

Dey Pharma, a subsidiary of US generic drugs maker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) says that it has settled a law suit brought against it by the US Department of Justice in September 2006 relating to Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements paid by the federal government to pharmacists and other health care providers. In exchange for a release of claims, Dey has agreed to pay $280 million.

According to the DoJ, the US government alleged that Dey reported false prices for the following drugs: albuterol sulfate, albuterol MDI, cromolyn sodium and ipratropium bromide. The difference between the resulting inflated government payments and the actual price paid by health care providers for a drug is referred to as the “spread.” The larger the spread on a drug, the larger the profit for the health care provider or pharmacist who is reimbursed by the government.

The government alleges that Dey created artificially inflated spreads to market, promote and sell the drugs to existing and potential customers. Because payment from the Medicare and Medicaid programs was based on the false inflated prices, the government alleged that Dey caused false and fraudulent claims to be submitted to federal health care programs and, as a result, the government paid millions of claims for far greater amounts than it would have if Dey had reported truthful prices.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025
Historic biopharma investments: A prescription for America’s future
30 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze