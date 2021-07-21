Saturday 8 November 2025

Myovant gains EU approval for Ryeqo as treatment for uterine fibroids

Pharmaceutical
21 July 2021
myovant_sciences

The European Commission (EC) has approved the marketing authorization application for Ryeqo (relugolix 40mg, estradiol 1.0mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5mg) for the treatment of moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids in adult women of reproductive age, with no limitation for duration of use.

The approval was granted to Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), which is majority owned by Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506). The EC decision is valid in all 27 member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

“Data from the Phase III LIBERTY program, which supported the approval of Ryeqo, showed that Ryeqo improved symptoms most relevant to women living with uterine fibroids, namely heavy menstrual bleeding and pain, while maintaining a well-tolerated safety profile,” said Dr Roberta Venturella, Associate Professor, Magna Græcia University of Catanzaro and investigator in the LIBERTY program, adding: “With this approval, women and doctors finally have a long-term treatment option, which is important for the management of this condition.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Myovant and Gedeon Richter ink deal to commercialize relugolix
31 March 2020
Biotechnology
Myovant seeks EMA approval in uterine fibroids
10 March 2020
Biotechnology
Myovant Sciences files NDA for once-daily relugolix for advanced prostate cancer
22 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
Women in England with uterine fibroids to be offered new one-a-day treatment
14 May 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze