Monday 29 September 2025

Myriad to acquire Javelin in stock deal valued at $96 million

Pharmaceutical
21 December 2009

Myriad Pharmaceuticals has entered into an agreement to buy fellow USA-based biotechnology firm Javelin Pharmaceuticals in an all-stock deal estimated at about $96 million, gaining rights to Javelin's lead post-operative pain drug, Dyloject (diclofenac sodium for injection), which is awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration for the multimodal management of moderate-to-severe post-operative pain.

Under the accord, Myriad will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Javelin common stock in exchange for its own stock, resulting in the Javelin stockholders owning about 41% of the combined company immediately after the closing. The ownership interest of Javelin shareholders may increase up to a maximum of around 45% depending upon the timing of the FDA's approval of its lead drug candidate Dyloject.

Dyloject is approved and marketed in the UK by Therabel Pharma NV, and Myriad will assume all rights to future milestone payments and royalties due from Therabel.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Biotechnology
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze