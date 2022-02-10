National Medicines Policy too important to be rushed, says Medicines Australia

Following consultation with members – and heeding the concerns of the Consumers Health Forum (CHF) and patient groups – pharma trade group Medicines Australia reiterates its call to have finalization of the new National Medicines Policy (NMP) delayed until after the federal election.

The NMP Review Committee yesterday heard from a range of stakeholders who resoundingly agreed that four weeks is not enough time to provide feedback on the Draft NMP, which was quietly released last week.

Medicines Australia chief executive, Liz de Somer, said that the inadequate consultation period – extended from two weeks to four weeks – was not the only problem with the Draft NMP.