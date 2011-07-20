Monday 29 September 2025

Negative draft guidance from UK's NICE for Eisai's Halaven

Pharmaceutical
20 July 2011

In yet another negative opinion for breast cancer use on the UK’s National Health Service, UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) today issued draft guidance on Japanese drug major Eisai’s (TYO: 4523) Halaven (eribulin) for public consultation, saying that it does not recommend NHS funding of eribulin, a treatment for locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Eribulin is a novel treatment indicated for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer whose disease has progressed after at least two chemotherapeutic regimens for advanced and metastatic disease. It was launched in the UK in April 2011 and some patients have already started to benefit from treatment. Before the approval of eribulin in the European Union, no single treatment has demonstrated a statistically-significant prolongation of median overall survival as shown in the clinical trial, said Eisai.

“We are hugely disappointed with the draft guidance issued by NICE. It has not recommended an innovative treatment for a vulnerable group of women with heavily pre-treated locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, with a proven overall survival benefit,” commented Nick Burgin, European director of market access, at Eisai. He adds; “Despite the UK price of eribulin currently being the lowest in the world, and a further patient access scheme agreement with the Department of Health which makes eribulin available at a discounted price, and unique real-world comparative data that has demonstrated overall survival, NICE’s unwillingness to approve this treatment is a real surprise.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze