Nektar gets $100 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) says it has received a $100 million payment under a license agreement with Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN). The cash payment under the Nektar-AstraZeneca agreement was triggered by the first commercial sale of Movantik (naloxegol) in the USA.

Movantik is the first once-daily, oral peripherally-acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA) drug for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adult patients with chronic, non-cancer pain. It was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration last September, and was de-scheduled by the US Drug Enforcement Administration earlier this year. Subsequently, AstraZeneca inked a deal with Japanese peer Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) for the co-commercialization of Movantik (naloxegol) in the USA.

Terms of the collaboration