NeoPharm completes merger with Insys Therapeutics

Pharmaceutical
12 November 2010

US biopharmaceutical firm NeoPharm (Other OTC: NEOL.PK) says it has completed its previously-announced merger with Insys Therapeutics, a privately-held Phoenix, Arizona-based pharmaceutical company.

Under the terms of the merger agreement NeoPharm issued about 19.5 million shares of common stock and 14.9 million shares of a newly-created convertible preferred stock to the stockholders of Insys, and a newly formed subsidiary of NeoPharm has been merged into Insys, with Insys surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of NeoPharm.

The combined company creates a near-term commercial organization with a pipeline focused in the pain and oncology space. The company intends to prioritize the combined portfolio of product candidates and focus on taking LEP-ETU, a liposomal formulation of the widely used cancer drug paclitaxel, into Phase III, while it works towards its New Drug Application submission of the fentanyl sublingual spray. The anticipated filing date is slated for the first quarter of 2011.

