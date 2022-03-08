Wednesday 19 November 2025

Neuraxpharm expands its business with Brain Therapeutics buy

Pharmaceutical
8 March 2022
neuraxpharm_large

German CNS specialist Neuraxpharm Group today announced the expansion of its business in Southeast Europe through the acquisition of Greece-headquartered Brain Therapeutics, a CNS-focused marketing and distribution company with longstanding expertise in commercialization of CNS products in Greece, Cyprus and the Balkan countries.

Brain Therapeutics specializes in the in-licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the CNS therapy area to address the unmet medical needs of patients with mental, neurological, neurodevelopmental or neurodegenerative disorders, as well as anesthesia and pain. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Having acquired Brain Therapeutics, Neuraxpharm is now able to bring new products to the Greek market since the platform offers a unique level of local market access. The commercial expertise of Brain Therapeutics and the availability of necessary licenses for the broad product portfolio will enable Neuraxpharm to expand its offering rapidly and build on its position as a CNS specialist in Southeast Europe. The market-leading product for emergency treatment of children and adolescents with epilepsy, Buccolam (oromucosal midazolam), will be among the products to be offered.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
atai Life Sciences launches another new company, PsyProtix
11 October 2021
Biotechnology
Neuraxpharm buys Buccolam brand from Takeda
14 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Neuraxpharm expands Southern European presence with move into Portugal
28 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Neuraxpharm turning heads with growth in European CNS market
24 September 2019




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Arrowhead’s Redemplo in FCS
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025
Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze