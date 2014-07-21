New cancer drugs approvals in Canada delayed due to extra layer of bureaucratic review

The organization that reviews oncology medicines in Canada may unnecessarily delay approvals while cancer patients suffer, according to the findings of a new study released by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

The study, Has pCODR Improved Access to Oncology Drugs?, spotlights the pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review (pCODR), which recommends new oncology drugs to the provinces and territories (excluding Quebec) after clinical and cost-effectiveness assessments. The pCODR was established in 2010.

“If pCODR, which is funded by taxpayers, does not improve access to new oncology medicines, it’s fair to ask why the organization exists. Time is everything when you’re fighting cancer,” said Nigel Rawson, study author and Fraser Institute senior fellow.