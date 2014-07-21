New cancer drugs approvals in Canada delayed due to extra layer of bureaucratic review

The organization that reviews oncology medicines in Canada may unnecessarily delay approvals while cancer patients suffer, according to the findings of a new study released by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.
The study, Has pCODR Improved Access to Oncology Drugs?, spotlights the pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review (pCODR), which recommends new oncology drugs to the provinces and territories (excluding Quebec) after clinical and cost-effectiveness assessments. The pCODR was established in 2010.
“If pCODR, which is funded by taxpayers, does not improve access to new oncology medicines, it’s fair to ask why the organization exists. Time is everything when you’re fighting cancer,” said Nigel Rawson, study author and Fraser Institute senior fellow.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze