New CEO rises to challenge as Lundbeck eyes competition

Danish drugmaker Lundbeck (LUND: CO) has its eye on steady growth over the medium term, a strategy which new chief executive Charl van Zyl believes could be key to the firm’s future success.

Presenting the CNS specialist’s financial results for the first time since his appointment in September, Mr van Zyl has a lot to be cheerful about - with buoyant growth for all key products.

The third quarter saw Rexulti (brexpiprazole) sales grow 17% to $485 million, with similar revenues for depression drug Brintellix (vortioxetine).