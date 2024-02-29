Monday 29 September 2025

New chief executive to lead mid-stage development at Fore Bio

Pharmaceutical
29 February 2024
fore-bio-large

Fore Biotherapeutics, a precision oncology start-up founded in 2011, has selected William Hinshaw as its new chief executive.

The appointment comes around six months after the Philadelphia, USA-based firm raised $75 million in a series D financing led by SR One and co-led by Medicxi.

Fore is investing in a proprietary functional genomics platform, with the goal of developing innovative treatments that improve on existing options for cancer patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Kartik Krishnan takes top job at OncoNano
1 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Precision intelligence: helping pharma teams reduce HCP fatigue
9 June 2023
Biotechnology
New terms for Precision BioSciences' collaboration with Lilly's Prevail
10 July 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

MoonLake hit by placebo effect in Phase III study, stock plunges
Biotechnology
MoonLake hit by placebo effect in Phase III study, stock plunges
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze