New chief executive to lead mid-stage development at Fore Bio

Fore Biotherapeutics, a precision oncology start-up founded in 2011, has selected William Hinshaw as its new chief executive.

The appointment comes around six months after the Philadelphia, USA-based firm raised $75 million in a series D financing led by SR One and co-led by Medicxi.

Fore is investing in a proprietary functional genomics platform, with the goal of developing innovative treatments that improve on existing options for cancer patients.