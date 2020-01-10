New collaboration targeting rare forms of epilepsy

California’s Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) and Swiss firm Idorsia (SIX: IDIA) have amended a 2019 deal related to the investigational epilepsy drug ACT-709478.

The firms have agreed terms for an option to license the T-type calcium channel blocker, and a research collaboration to discover, identify and develop additional novel candidates of this type.

Idorsia has been developing the orally-active, brain penetrating molecule for the treatment of a rare form of pediatric epilepsy.