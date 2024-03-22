Monday 29 September 2025

New data on Otsuka and Lundbeck’s Rexulti in Alzheimer’s agitation

Pharmaceutical
22 March 2024
otsuka-big

Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578) and the US unit of Denmark’s Lundbeck (LUND: CO) have presented new post hoc pooled analyses of two pivotal Phase III trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of Rexulti (brexpiprazole) in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.

The posters were presented at the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry (AAGP) 2024 Annual Meeting in Atlanta.

Rexulti is the first treatment approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease. Lundbeck recorded sales of Rexulti/Rxulti at 4.53 billion kroner ($657 million) for full-year 2023, up 16%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sales of Lundbeck’s strategic brands grow 17% in 2024 1st-qtr
15 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
Health Canada approves Rexulti
19 February 2017
Pharmaceutical
Oral Alzheimer's disease med licensed for marketing in China
27 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Brexpiprazole filed with EMA for adult patients with schizophrenia
23 March 2017


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze