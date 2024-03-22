New data on Otsuka and Lundbeck’s Rexulti in Alzheimer’s agitation

Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578) and the US unit of Denmark’s Lundbeck (LUND: CO) have presented new post hoc pooled analyses of two pivotal Phase III trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of Rexulti (brexpiprazole) in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.
The posters were presented at the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry (AAGP) 2024 Annual Meeting in Atlanta.
Rexulti is the first treatment approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease. Lundbeck recorded sales of Rexulti/Rxulti at 4.53 billion kroner ($657 million) for full-year 2023, up 16%.
