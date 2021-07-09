Saturday 8 November 2025

New drug launches forecast to increase value of adult epilepsy market to $8.35 billion

Pharmaceutical
9 July 2021
marketreportbig

The adult epilepsy market will grow from its 2020 value of $5.82 billion to $8.35 billion by 2030 across the seven major markets at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%, according to GlobalData.

A report from the data and analytics company, entitled Epilepsy: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030 – Forecast Update, claims that the launches of several recently approved products, including SK Biopharmaceuticals’ (KRX: 326030) Xcopri (cenobamate), UCB’s (Euronext: UCB) Nayzilam (midazolam), Neurelis’ Valtoco (diazepam), Zogenix’ (Nasdaq: ZGNX) Fintepla (fenfluramine), and GW Pharmaceuticals’ Epidiolex (cannabidiol), will drive market growth.

Xcopri launch a 'strong driver'

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Novel therapies will redefine Alzheimer's digital space in Japan
17 May 2022
Biotechnology
uniQure acquires Corlieve and its epilepsy miRNA therapy
23 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Safety review of epilepsy medicines in pregnancy by MHRA
7 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
UCB reinforces epilepsy leadership with acquisition
5 June 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze