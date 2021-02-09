New JAK blocker enters rare disease space in Europe

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has won approval in Europe for Inrebic (fedratinib), to treat enlarged spleen in certain people with myelofibrosis, a rare bone marrow disorder.

The approval covers people who have not been treated with a JAK blocker, or who have been treated with Jakafi/Jakavi (ruxolitinib).

The once-daily oral therapy represents the first new treatment option for European myelofibrosis patients in nearly a decade.