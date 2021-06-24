New kind of medicine could shake up diabetes market

French metabolic diseases biotech company Poxel (Euronext: POXEL) has secured approval for a first-in-class type 2 diabetes medicine, Twymeeg (imeglimin hydrochloride).
The Japanese regulator has approved an application based on data from the Phase III TIMES program, which included three pivotal trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the medicine.
In all three studies, Twymeeg met its primary endpoints and objectives and was observed to exhibit a favorable safety and tolerability profile.
