New machine learning technique for personalized nanomedicines

22 September 2021
Research undertaken at the University of Bristol, UK, paves the way for a novel artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform for growing and treating virtual tumors.

Using AI-designed nanoparticles, researchers hope the work will help create nanomedicines which can target cancer cells in an efficient way.

The project is part of a wave of interest in AI-based technologies, with the UK proving fertile ground for early-stage research.

