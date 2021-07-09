New partnership to improve treatment options for neonatal sepsis

Swiss not-for-profit the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) has partnered with German firm InfectoPharm to develop improved treatment options for neonatal sepsis.
Under the terms of the collaboration, the groups will explore the use of combinations of existing antibiotics to combat the disease, a leading cause of death and disability in newborns up to 28 days old.
Neonatal sepsis is particularly dangerous for children of this age as they do not have a functioning immune system, so are less able to overcome infections.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze