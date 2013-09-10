New policy aims to increase pharma competition and lower drug prices in South Africa

The South African Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has called for public comment on the draft National Policy on Intellectual Property (IP) which could have an impact on the country’s pharmaceutical industry.

The move has been welcomed by the HIV campaign group the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), humanitarian aid agency Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and public interest law center SECTION27. They say the DTI has taken heed of calls for urgent reform, by offering numerous recommendations to prevent the patent system from having a detrimental impact on public health.

Wide-reaching impact