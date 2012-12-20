New price-cap agreement on hospital medicine in Denmark signed

In accordance with the decision taken at the Danish Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (Lif) budget meeting on December 13, 2012, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Danish Regions and the Lif have now signed a new price-cap and price reduction agreement for hospital medicine.

Under this present agreement on price reductions and a price-cap for prices for hospital-only medicines in Denmark in the period between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2015, the Lif, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Danish Regions have extended and reduced the price-caps set out in the agreement of June 2009.

The agreement means that Lif, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Danish Regions have continued responsible, agreed solutions for the pharmaceutical industry in Denmark that will ensure predictability and a balance between the interests of the patients and the parties.