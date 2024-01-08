New PwC report: What’s next in Pharma 2024

PwC’s report “Next in pharma 2024: Reinventing for returns,” has now been published.

This comprehensive report provides a deep dive into the current challenges and future opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector, offering a unique perspective on the industry's trajectory.

Every cost on the P&L is going up due to inflation, interest rates, new tax regimes and an increasing threat environment, the report notes. As the cost of doing business rises, prices for some of the most-widely used drugs will be coming down with the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act which, for the first time, will allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.