New record for Swedish pharmaceutical exports

Swedish exports of pharmaceuticals reached a peak of 152.2 billion kronor (~$15 billion), which corresponds to 7.3% of the country’s total export value, and means an almost 10% p increase since 2022.
Swedish pharmaceutical exports are of growing importance to the economy and are today significantly larger than, for example, exports of iron and steel, according to the Swedish Life Science Industry Organization.
The statistics also indicate that the Swedish life science industry is consolidating its position as a significant player on the global market, both in terms of the innovation that takes place here and the export of high-quality products it generates.
