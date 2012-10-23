Monday 29 September 2025

New reports find UK medicine costs firmly under control

Pharmaceutical
23 October 2012

Two new reports published this week have found that medicine prices in the UK are firmly under control. The first, published today by OHE Consulting for the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), has shown that UK branded medicine prices continue to be amongst the lowest of developed nations.

The report, International Comparisons of Medicine Prices: 2011 compared the prices of medicines in 13 different countries in 2011, using the most up-to-date data and employing the same methods as past DH analysis of global medicines prices. Even after smoothing out exchange rates for year-by-year volatility, the UK was still found to be in the bottom third of prices.

Rxing cost fell 0.4% last year, DoH report shows

