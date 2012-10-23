New reports find UK medicine costs firmly under control

Two new reports published this week have found that medicine prices in the UK are firmly under control. The first, published today by OHE Consulting for the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), has shown that UK branded medicine prices continue to be amongst the lowest of developed nations.
The report, International Comparisons of Medicine Prices: 2011 compared the prices of medicines in 13 different countries in 2011, using the most up-to-date data and employing the same methods as past DH analysis of global medicines prices. Even after smoothing out exchange rates for year-by-year volatility, the UK was still found to be in the bottom third of prices.
Rxing cost fell 0.4% last year, DoH report shows
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze