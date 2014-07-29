New study identifies potential alternatives to Gilead’s Sovaldi

There are multiple hepatitis treatments in development that may serve as potential alternatives to Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) Sovaldi (sofosbuvir), currently priced in the USA at $84,000 for 12 weeks of treatment - $1000 per pill, according to research by Thomson Reuters in recognition of World Hepatitis Day yesterday.

In late 2013, Gilead dramatically changed the hepatitis C treatment landscape with the launch of Sovaldi, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C infection as a component of a combination antiviral treatment regimen.

However, it has been controversial as the high cost of the treatment keeps it out of reach for the majority of the estimated 130-150 million individuals suffering from the disease.