New UK Alliance to develop program of lung cancer trials

Leading research institutions and hospitals across London, UK, on April 25 united to transform the care of lung cancer with plans to invite patients over a population of six million into a pioneering new program of clinical trials.
The initiative is being backed by the Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, and by England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Dame Sally Davies. The launch of the London Lung Cancer Alliance aims to deliver dramatic benefits for patients in London, nationally and worldwide – through collaboration, coordination and an ambition to give every patient access to a trial suitable for them.
Member organizations plan a program of research that will ultimately make trials of cutting-edge personalized therapies available to up to 3,000 patients a year newly diagnosed with lung cancer across the capital.
