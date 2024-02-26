New way to combat Lyme disease performs well in mid-stage trial

California’s Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: TARS) has announced positive top-line results from the Phase IIa CARPO trial.
The Irvine-based company is running the trial to test the efficacy of TP-05, also known as lotilaner, in the prevention of Lyme disease.
The most common vector-borne disease in the USA, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans following the bite of ticks which carry it.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze