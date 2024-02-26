New way to combat Lyme disease performs well in mid-stage trial

California’s Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: TARS) has announced positive top-line results from the Phase IIa CARPO trial.

The Irvine-based company is running the trial to test the efficacy of TP-05, also known as lotilaner, in the prevention of Lyme disease.

The most common vector-borne disease in the USA, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans following the bite of ticks which carry it.