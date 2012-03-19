New Zealand approves Effient listing for clopidogrel-allergic patients

The Pharmaceutical Management Agency of New Zealand, PHARMAC, has announced reaching agreement with US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) to approve listing of its drug Effient (prasugrel) for use by patients allergic to clopidogrel, the blockbuster blood thinner Plavix from Sanofi.

This was the subject of a consultation letter dated February 20, 2012. In summary, the effect of the decision is that Effient will be fully funded from April 1, 2012, for clopidogrel-allergic patients who have undergone percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

Details of the proposal