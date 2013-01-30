New Zealand considers listing Merck & Co's Bridion

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC is seeking feedback on a proposal to list the anesthesia reversal agent sugammadex (Bridion, from US pharma giant Merck & Co; NYSE; MRK) in Section H of the Pharmaceutical Schedule (the national Preferred Medicines List (PML), subject to the restrictions outlined below, from July 1, 2013, through a provisional agreement with the US firm’s local subsidiary Merck Sharp & Dohme as follows:
Chemical Presentation Brand Pack size Price (ex-man, ex GST)
Sugammadex Inj 100mg per ml, 2ml vial Bridion 10 NZ$1,200.00
Sugammadex Inj 100mg per ml, 5ml vial Bridion 10 NZ$3,000.00
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze