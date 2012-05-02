New Zealand considers listing of NovoMix 30 and NovoSeven RT and amendment for Glucagen Hypokit

The Pharmaceutical Management Agency of New Zealand, PHARMAC, is seeking feedback on a proposal to fund NovoMix 30 FlexPen and NovoSeven RT and to amend the listing for Glucagen Hypokit from July 1, 2012 through a provisional agreement with the supplier, NovoNordisk Pharmaceuticals, the local subsidiary of Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N).

In summary, this proposal would result in:

• NovoMix 30 FlexPen being fully funded in the community and in District Health Board (DHB) hospitals from July 1, 2012.