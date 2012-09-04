New Zealand's PHARMAC agrees pricing deal with Sanofi for Arava

New Zealand’s national pharmaceuticals funding agency, PHARMAC, has announced changes to the listings for leflunomide, French drug major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) arthritis drug Arava.
Following consultations, including with the company, from October 1, 2012, the price and subsidy of Arava (leflunomide 10mg and 20mg tablets) listed in Section B, and Part II of Section H, of the Pharmaceutical Schedule will be reduced as follows (all prices are ex-manufacturer and exclude GST):
The current price and subsidy of Arava leflunomide tablets 10mg 30 is NZ$79.27 and this will fall to NZ $55.00. For the 20mg tab 30, this goes down from NZ$108.60 to NZ $76.00
