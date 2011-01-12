New Zealand's PHARMAC consultation on exceptional circumstances for drug funding

The Pharmaceutical Management Agency of New Zealand, PHARMAC, is seeking feedback on proposed changes to its Exceptional Circumstances policy. Currently the three exceptional circumstances schemes provide pharmaceutical funding consideration for patients in rare or unusual medical situations, where there are cost-savings to hospitals and for cancer patients in certain circumstances.

The first phase of PHARMAC’s review of Exceptional Circumstances, announced by Health Minister Tony Ryall in August 2010, involved seeking the views of interested parties on how the policy could be improved. PHARMAC received more than 70 responses from a broad range of stakeholders, which have informed the proposals described in the current consultation document.

New single scheme proposed