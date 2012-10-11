New Zealand's PHARMAC decisions on Roche products

PHARMAC, the pharmaceutical management agency in New Zealand, has made decisions on the proposal for various products from Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX). This was the subject of a consultation letter dated 30 July 2012.

In summary:

• PHARMAC has declined the proposal to fund bevacizumab (Avastin) for the neoadjuvant treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer where metastases are confined to the liver and surgical resection is planned; and