Monday 29 September 2025

New Zealand's PHARMAC to fund alternative treatments for asthma, scabies from Merck

Pharmaceutical
31 July 2012

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC is to fund a treatment for pre-schoolers with recurrent wheezing despite using other therapies, and for people with exercise-induced asthma.

As part of the agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme, the local subsidiary of US drugs giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), PHARMAC is also funding an alternative treatment for people with severe cases of scabies. Montelukast, trade name Singulair, for asthma, and ivermectin, brand name Stromectil, for scabies, will both be funded from August 1, 2012.

Montelukast is a pill that treats respiratory conditions like asthma. PHARMAC will fund montelukast for children under five for recurrent wheezing. It will also be funded for people of all ages with exercise-induced asthma and, for a smaller group, those people undergoing aspirin desensitization programs.

