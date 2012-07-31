New Zealand's PHARMAC to fund alternative treatments for asthma, scabies from Merck

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC is to fund a treatment for pre-schoolers with recurrent wheezing despite using other therapies, and for people with exercise-induced asthma.
As part of the agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme, the local subsidiary of US drugs giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), PHARMAC is also funding an alternative treatment for people with severe cases of scabies. Montelukast, trade name Singulair, for asthma, and ivermectin, brand name Stromectil, for scabies, will both be funded from August 1, 2012.
Montelukast is a pill that treats respiratory conditions like asthma. PHARMAC will fund montelukast for children under five for recurrent wheezing. It will also be funded for people of all ages with exercise-induced asthma and, for a smaller group, those people undergoing aspirin desensitization programs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze