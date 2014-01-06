New Zealand to fully subsidize Abbott Lab’s Ferrograd

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC has approved an agreement with the local subsidiary of US drugmaker Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to fully subsidize Ferrograd, its brand of ferrous sulphate in Section B and list ferrous sulphate in Part II of Section H of the Pharmaceutical Schedule.

The drug is used for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia. The decision was the subject of a consultation letter dated November 15, 2013. In summary, the effect of the decision is that: