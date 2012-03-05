New Zealand to fund new cancer drugs Tykerb and Votrient

The Pharmaceutical Management Agency of New Zealand, PHARMAC, says it is funding two new targeted cancer medicines following an agreement with UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).
From April 1, 2012, PHARMAC will begin funding the London-headquartered company’s Tykerb (lapatinib) and Votrient (pazopanib). These two new orally administered treatments are designed to specifically target cancer cells.
Lapatinib is used in patients with advanced, HER2 positive breast cancer, and pazopanib in advanced kidney cancer patients. Both will be funded as alternatives to the currently funded treatment options; trastuzumab (Herceptin from Roche) for advanced HER 2 positive breast cancer patients and sunitinib (Sutent from Pfizer) for advanced kidney cancer patients.
