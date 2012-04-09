Newron licenses safinamide to Zambon for EU and USA

Italian drug developer Newron Pharmaceuticals (SIX: NWRN) says that it has signed a strategic collaboration and licence option with privately-held Zambon, also Based in Italy, for its lead compound safinamide, rights to which were returned to Newron last year by Merck Serono and effective April 17 this year (The Pharma Letter October 24, 2011).
The compound is currently in Phase III development as an add-on therapy to dopamine agonists and levodopa in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Under the agreement, Zambon will make an initial investment of 20 million euros ($26.6 million) into Newron as defined below, also covering the completion of safinamide’s clinical development and the preparation of the application for marketing approval in Europe and the USA.
Zambon takes 9.1% equity stake in Newron
